MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A bounce house business stolen in broad daylight, and it was all caught on camera
A Meriden man says his trailer was ransacked along a busy road.
In just 10 minutes, the suspect broke a lock, hooked up the trailer to his truck, drove 3 miles before ditching the trailer, stealing everything inside.
A 10-year-old business gone in just 10 minutes.
Nelson Robles rented out bounce houses and slides as a second job.
But last week, his trailer wasn’t parked in its normal spot on East Main Street in Meriden.
Instead, it was ditched 3 miles up the road.
“Of course it was empty. As you can see there is nothing. It was heartbreaking,” Robles said.
Surveillance video from a business across the street show the man back up his truck, connect it to the trailer, and take off.
Later, he stole every piece of equipment from inside the trailer.
“Shocked, in disbelief that somebody would take something so small,” Robles said.
Robles says he invested 10 to 15 thousand dollars into this business.
But, what started as a side gig turned into a family affair.
Robles’ son often helping him with the work.
“It’s just material stuff, but it’s not right for them to take something that I started 10 years ago to teach my son business etiquette,” Robles said.
Meriden police are investigating, and Robles says so far, the community support has been great
If you have any information or recognized the truck from that video, you are asked to contact Meriden Police.
