FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB)-- Family cats die in Farmington house fire.
Neighbors said the family escaped and are now safe.
The fire was reported at 3 a.m., crews were working on the fire for 4 hours.
Red Cross arrived to the scene while the Fire Marshall still investigates the cause.
Breaking news in Farmington, crews are on the scene of a house fire on New Britain Ave.
The firefighters are still there working on this to hose down the house, crews have been there two hours now.
There is significant damage to the home due to the fire going through the roof.
Part of the front and part of the side of the house caved in.
Crews report with smoke being seen from a mile away.
“There are at least seven fire engines on the scene, there is also an ambulance but I have not seen anyone being treated yet, now with the sun up we are able to see a little more of what’s going on at this home,” said Reporter Sharon Johnson.
Crews are trying to access exactly what’s going on.
More updates to come
