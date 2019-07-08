CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - A local family cheered on a Connecticut native who was on the U.S. Women’s National Team that won the World Cup Final on Sunday.
Channel 3 spoke with the Cheshire family, which held a watch party to cheer on Stratford native and U.S. Women’s National Team keeper, Alyssa Naehr.
The U.S. defeated the Netherlands 2-0.
U.S. co-captain Megan Rapinoe scored the first with a penalty kick in the 61st minute. A short time later, teammate Rose Lavelle scored the second.
Naehr’s grandmother, Helen Taylor, watched enthusiastically as her granddaughter defended the shots from The Netherlands.
“I’m excited to be here watch her and I’m very proud of her,” Taylor said.
Naehr played for the Chicago Red Stars. As a goalkeeper, her performance earned her recognition in 2014 and later snagged a spot on the USA’s 2015 World Cup Team.
In Cheshire, Naehr’s grandmother told Channel 3 that whatever Alyssa does is well with her heart.
Sunday's win marked the U.S.'s fourth women's World Cup soccer title.
The U.S. scored a record 26 goals throughout the course of the tournament.
Rapinoe earned the Golden Boot for being the tournament top scorer and the golden ball for being the top player.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio invited the the team to a ticker-tape parade down the Canyon of Heroes in Manhattan on Wednesday.
YES YES YES YES!To our 2019 World Cup Champion @USWNT: you have inspired the entire country — and New York City knows how to celebrate champions. We’ll see you Wednesday at 9:30 AM for the Ticker Tape Parade down the Canyon of Heroes. #OneNationOneTeam pic.twitter.com/bwCEoJYg3r— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 7, 2019
de Blasio posted to Twitter "you've inspired the entire country and New York City knows how to celebrate champions.
