CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) -- A family cheered on a Connecticut native who won in the U.S. Women’s National Team on Sunday morning.
Channel 3 spoke with a Cheshire family who held a watch party on Sunday morning to cheer on Stratford native and U.S. Women’s National Team goalie, Alyssa Naehr.
Naehr’s grandmother, Helen Taylor watched enthusiastically as her granddaughter defended the shots from The Netherlands.
“I’m excited to be here watch her and I’m very proud of her,” said Taylor.
Naehr played for the Chicago Red Stars. As a goalkeeper, her performance earned her recognition in 2014 and later snagged a spot on the USA’s 2015 World Cup Team and won.
In Cheshire, Naehr’s grandmother told Channel 3 that whatever Alyssa does is well with her heart.
