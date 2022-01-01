NORWICH, CT (WFSB)-- A Norwich family has been displaced after a front porch fire this morning.
No injuries have been reported, the four family members escaped safely.
Norwich Fire Department responded to the scene, within 5 minutes the fire was knocked down.
Norwich Fire Marshal still investigating cause.
