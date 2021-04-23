MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A family was forced from their home as the result of a late night fire in Manchester.
It happened at 197 School St. around 11 p.m. on Thursday.
While the flames were extinguished about 30 minutes after firefighters arrived, investigators remained on the scene well into Friday morning to try and determine the cause.
They walked around the home and took pictures.
Officials said they received multiple 911 calls about the fire.
By the time firefighters arrived, flames could be seen coming from the home.
The home appeared to be very badly damaged.
Officials said three adults and a baby were able to safely get out of the home.
Due to the damage to the home, however, they were unable to go back inside.
