MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A family was forced from their home as the result of a late night fire in Manchester.

Manchester fire

A fire ripped through a family's home on School Street in Manchester the evening of April 22.

It happened at 197 School St. around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

They walked around the home and took pictures.

Officials said they received multiple 911 calls about the fire.

By the time firefighters arrived, flames could be seen coming from the home.

The home appeared to be very badly damaged.

Officials said three adults and a baby were able to safely get out of the home.

Due to the damage to the home, however, they were unable to go back inside.

