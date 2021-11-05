(WFSB) – From extraordinary mummies to fairy hikes in the forest, here’s a look at some upcoming events for the first weekend of November.
Mummies of the World: The Exhibition
- Now throughout November
- Connecticut Science Center
- Included in General Admission or Membership passes
- Simsbury locations:
- Great Pond State Forest
- Belden Forest
- Westledge Trail
- Talcott Mountain State Park
- $5 for each e-book full of photos, directions and fantastical tales!
- Perfect for kids of all ages
35th Annual New England Christmas Festival
- November 5th – 7th
- Earth Expo Center at Mohegan Sun
- Friday: 12PM – 8PM
- Saturday: 10AM – 8PM
- Sunday: 10AM – 5PM
- Tickets at the door: $15 (single day) - $18 (multi-day)
