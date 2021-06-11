(WFSB) – Here’s a look at some great events happening this weekend in our state:
- Saturday, June 12
- Pratt Street, Hartford
- 12:00pm – 5:00pm
- Free vaccination clinic
- Food and drink specials
- Saturday, June 12
- Lyman Orchards, Middlefield
- Apple Barrel Patio
- 10:00am – 3:00pm
- Live Music 11:30am – 3:00pm
South Windsor Strawberry Festival
- Saturday, June 12
- Nevers Park
- 9:00am – 5:00pm
- FREE Admission
First Responders Day & Fire Truck Show
- Saturday, June 12
- Connecticut Trolley Museum
- 10:00am – 3:30pm
- Adults: $13 nonmembers, $6.50 members
- Children: $11 nonmembers, $5.50 members
- Children under 2 FREE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.