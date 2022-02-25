(WFSB) – We end the month of February with a sweet New England tradition happening around the state, and a way to spice up your Saturday!
Maple Syrup Demonstrations
Maple Sugaring Sunday & Pancake Breakfast Party
- Sunday, February 27th
- Lyman Orchards, 1741 Pub & Grill
- 9:00am – 1:00pm
- Learn about the tradition of maple sugaring, try tapping a tree, then indulge at the pancake party!
- Another event on March 6th
Old Saybrook 25th Annual Chili Fest
- Saturday, February 26th
- Main Street, Old Saybrook
- 12:00pm – 3:00pm
- Chefs compete for the title of ‘Best Chili’ and you get to vote!
- Tickets: $15
- Proceeds benefit the C.W. Hunter Memorial Scholarship Fund
