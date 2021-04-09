(WFSB) -- Friday is finally here, and spring break is upon us.
Whether the kids will be home for a few days, or the entire week, there are several options to help make the most of your time.
The Syman Says Farms in Salem is hosting 60-minute sessions to cuddle with baby animals.
Families can spread out a blanket, sit back, and release the stresses of the week to cozy up with baby goats.
The resident 'goat whisperer' will introduce you to the whole herd.
Goat snuggles are being offered every Saturday and Sunday throughout the season, so be sure to reserve a spot by clicking here.
In Mystic, the Mystic Seaport Museum is hosting ‘Pirate Days’ on April 14 and 15.
Families can grab a map and search for the secret treasure.
After the hunt, the day isn't over. There are games, crafts, a mock trial and cannon firing.
It's a treasure trove of outdoor fun for the whole family, so make sure to get your tickets now by clicking here.
A third option will be for those who are feeling spring fever.
The Rail Bike Adventures are rolling on for the season.
You can spend the day with scenic views as you pedal 8-miles along the Connecticut River.
The rail-bikes run rain or shine on the weekends, and all riders must be at least 6 years old.
For more information, click here.
