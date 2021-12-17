(WFSB) – As you're preparing for the holidays and some time off with your family, your kids may be itching to do something this weekend. That's why we bring you another special holiday edition of 'Family Friday.'
- Saturday, December 18th
- 2:00pm – 4:00pm
- Bad Dog Brewing Company, Torrington
- All pets welcome
- $10 for instant color prints, digital downloads also available
- Donations of pet food, supplies and toys are encouraged
- Saturday, December 18th
- Middletown High School
- 6:30pm parade start
- Competition for ‘Most Festive vehicles’
- Optional: Bring a toy to benefit Middletown Police Department’s Toy Drive
- December 17th – 23rd
- Wickham Park
- Monday – Friday: 3:00pm – 6:00pm
- Saturday – Sunday: 1:00pm – 5:00pm
- Mask are required
