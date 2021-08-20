(WFSB) – There's plenty of great ways to spend the weekend. Here's a few ideas in this edition of 'Family Friday.'
The 29th Annual WoodenBoat Show
- August 20th – 22nd
- Mystic Seaport Museum
- Show hours: 9:00am – 5:00pm
The 2021 Dream Ride Experience
- August 20 & 21 (Sunday, Aug. 22 events cancelled due to storm)
- Farmington Polo Grounds
- Benefiting The Hometown Foundation & Special Olympics
- A full scheduled events at DreamRide.org
- August 20th – 22nd
- 245 Wolcott Road, Wolcott, CT
- Free parking at all Lions Lots
- General admission: $10
