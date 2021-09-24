Family Friday: Celebrating the first weekend of fall with fun events

(WFSB) – Fall is officially here and we’re trading in the flip flops for flannels. If you’re looking for ways to enjoy the weekend and celebrate the season, we have you covered in this edition of Family Friday.
Simsbury Fly-In, Car Show & Food Truck Festival
- Saturday, September 25th & Sunday, September 26th
- Simsbury Airport, Wolcott Road
- SAT: 11:00am – 6:00pm
- SUN: 8:00am – 5:00pm
- Parking: $10 per vehicle
- FREE admission
- Quassy Amusement Park
- 11:00am – 5:00pm
- At the Pavilion
- Music by The Beer Hall Boys.
- Free admission to the OKTOBERFEST pavilion.
- Parking $10
- Now through October 30th
- Connecticut Trolly Museum
- 7:00pm
- Ages 16 & up
- Non-members: $20
- Members: $10
