FAMILY FRIDAY: Don't waste the final days of summer

(WFSB) - Connecticut is kicking off the final days of summer with some great events to fill your weekend with family and friends.

Crazy Brew Bash

  • Sample hundreds of beers, wines, and spirits.
  • Compete in a bloody Mary contest
  • enjoy food trucks and live music
  • play games and win prizes

Pop-up Palooza

  • Over 25 Pop-up vendors are taking over the street
  • There will be magic and music

Opening weekend of the Big E

Fairs in the state

