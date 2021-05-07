(WFSB) -- We’re gearing up for Mother’s Day weekend, with a lot of family fun activities happening across the state.
From brunches to lunches, there are so many ways to celebrate mom this weekend.
Restaurants all across the state are offering dine-in or take-out options on Saturday and Sunday.
Some already have their menus listed, but you may need to make reservations in-advance.
Click here for a list of Mother’s Day meals we've gathered for you.
Next, apple blossom season is happening now at Lyman Orchards.
They are offering two pie making workshops for kids, families, and adults on Saturday May 8.
You'll assemble a delicious 6 inch apple pie with the bakery chef overlooking the orchard grounds.
Then just take it home to bake and enjoy!
It's $15 per person and you can purchase online.
For more information, click here.
Finally, if you and your mom are up for a little adventure, here are two other ideas.
The Adventure Park at Storrs is offering a special buy one get one free ticket offer on Mother's Day.
So, you and mom will get to climb during a three-hour window between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Talk about a bonding experience!
For details, click here.
Or you can always head down to the shoreline because Black Hall Outfitters in Old Lyme and Westbrook is letting your mom paddleboard for free, on the house, with a purchase of a standard ticket.
There are some beautiful sights and sounds to take in right there along the sound that you can enjoy together.
Click here for details.
