(WFSB) – Whether you’re looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day early or get outside for some classic winter fun, there are a number of events happening in the state.
Snowman Building Championship (rescheduled)
- Sunday, February 6th
- Old Saybrook Town Green
- 2:00pm – 3:00pm
- Teams must arrive for 1:45pm to sign in
- Hot chocolate served by Old Saybrook Lion’s Club
Free First Saturday & Valentines for Kids
- Saturday, February 5th
- Connecticut Historical Society Museum & Library
- Valentines: 10:00am – 1:00pm
- FREE for children of all ages
- Grab & Go Bags available
DIY Valentine's Day Hot Cocoa Bombs
- Saturday, February 4th
- Fun with Nature, North Haven
- 10:00am – 12:00pm
- Cost: $28
- Recommended for ages 4+
- This is a drop off workshop and masks are required
