(WFSB) – This edition of Family Friday features some fun events happening around the state.
Maple Sugaring & Pancake Party
- Sunday, March 7th
- 1741 Pub & Grill at Lyman Orchards
- 9:00am to 2:00pm
- Maple syrup demonstrations & more!
- Make reservations online
- Saturday, March 6th
- Ski Sundown
- 12:00pm to 1:30pm
- Ages 8+
- Registration begins at 10:30am
- Traveling Exhibit begins this weekend
- Connecticut Science Center
- Included with admission
