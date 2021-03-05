Here's a look at some family fun activities happening this weekend. This segment is sponsored by Dinette Depot.

(WFSB) – This edition of Family Friday features some fun events happening around the state.

Maple Sugaring & Pancake Party

  • Sunday, March 7th
  • 1741 Pub & Grill at Lyman Orchards
  • 9:00am to 2:00pm
  • Maple syrup demonstrations & more!
  • Make reservations online

Girls Rock the Park

  • Saturday, March 6th
  • Ski Sundown
  • 12:00pm to 1:30pm
  • Ages 8+
  • Registration begins at 10:30am

Dinosaurs Around the World

  • Traveling Exhibit begins this weekend
  • Connecticut Science Center
  • Included with admission

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

