Here's a look at some family fun activities for the first weekend of spring. This segment is sponsored by Dinette Depot.

(WFSB) – Today’s 'Family Friday' features events happening around the state as we welcome in the spring season.

Woodbury Easter Egg Hunt

  • Now through March 27th
  • Find hidden eggs throughout the town parks
  • Send a photo to Parks & Rec department for a chance to win a prize
  • Drive-In Movies
  • March 19th-21st

Mansfield Drive-In

  • 7:30pm or 7:45pm show times
  • The Goonies, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and Tom & Jerry
  • Buy tickets online in advance or at the door

Bunny Breakfast

  • March 20th-21st
  • Newtown Community Center
  • Saturday: 8am to 12pm
  • Sunday (To-Go): 9am to 11am
  • Reserve a time slot in advance

Submit an event for a future ‘Family Friday’ or ‘What’s Going On’ segment.

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.