(WFSB) – There are a number of events happening across the state on this Memorial Day Weekend.

2021 Spring Festival

  • Saturday, May 29th
  • 11:00am - 4:00pm
  • Holmberg Orchards & Winery in Gales Ferry, CT
  • Tickets are $15, 3 & under FREE

Mystic Seafest

  • May 29th through May 31st
  • 10:00am to 5:00pm
  • Mystic Seaport Museum

Disney's Cruella

  • Now through June 10th
  • Mansfield Drive-In Theatre & Marketplace
  • Several showings

You can also find our list of Memorial Day weekend events by clicking here.

