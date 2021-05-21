Taste of The Hebron Harvest Fair
- Saturday, May 22nd - Sunday, May 23rd
- Hebron Fairgrounds
- 11:00am to 7:00pm
- FREE admission.
- Check out the menu here!
South Windsor Food Truck, Magic & Music Fest
- Saturday, May 22nd
- 11:00am - 7:00pm
- Revolutions Outdoor Patio
- Music: Frankie and the Know it Alls, Still Pickin Band
- Magic: Chris Lengyel 12p - 5p
- Activities: Free Moon Bounces and Spin Art
- 11 food trucks & 30 vendors
- Friday, May 21st
- Toy Story
- Stamford Museum & Nature Center
- Gates open at 6:30pm
- Refreshments available
