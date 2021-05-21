Fair food, fests and films happening this week. This segment is sponsored by Dinette Depot.

Taste of The Hebron Harvest Fair

  • Saturday, May 22nd - Sunday, May 23rd
  • Hebron Fairgrounds
  • 11:00am to 7:00pm
  • FREE admission.
  • Check out the menu here!

South Windsor Food Truck, Magic & Music Fest

  • Saturday, May 22nd
  • 11:00am - 7:00pm
  • Revolutions Outdoor Patio
  • Music:  Frankie and the Know it Alls, Still Pickin Band
  • Magic:  Chris Lengyel 12p - 5p
  • Activities:  Free Moon Bounces and Spin Art
  • 11 food trucks & 30 vendors

Drive-In Movie

  • Friday, May 21st
  • Toy Story
  • Stamford Museum & Nature Center
  • Gates open at 6:30pm
  • Refreshments available

