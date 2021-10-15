(WFSB) – If you don’t have any plans for this upcoming October weekend, we have some family fun ideas.
We kick things off with fall fun that's sure to be a fright, and a delight!
With just weeks until the haunted holiday, Flamig Farm is getting into the Halloween spirit.
Visitors are invited to their family-friendly walk through at the petting zoo.
It is not recommended for anyone under 2 years old, and make sure you buy your tickets in advance!
If you're looking for a little less of a scare, the Pumpkin Passage at The Dinosaur Place is for you!
The celebration is back and better than ever with fun for all ages along the almost half-mile trail.
Raptor Bay Trail has been taken over by goblins, witches and mythical creatures.
Plus, a candy corn corral, graveyard grotto and jack-o-lantern junction are just a few of the attractions.
It runs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night through October.
And finally, after a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic, one of Connecticut’s largest community festivals makes an epic return!
The 46th 'Glastonbury Apple Harvest and Music Festival' runs all weekend long!
It's three days full of food, rides, live entertainment and of course the famous apple pies!
The festival is free for all, or just $5 for entry into the harvest pub!
