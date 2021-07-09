(WFSB) – Despite the wet weather we’ve had throughout the week, there’s still some fun local events happening this weekend.
Fireworks on the Lake (rescheduled)
- Saturday, July 10th
- Lake Compounce
- Fireworks begin at sundown
- Saturday, July 10th
- Lyman Orchards
- 10:00am – 3:00pm
- Live music, blueberry treats & more
Greater Hartford Food Truck Fest
- July 10th: 12:00pm to 7:00pm
- July 11th: 12:00pm to 6:00pm
- The Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk near The Paper Store
- FREE admission
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.