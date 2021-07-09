Despite the wet weather we’ve had throughout the week, there’s still some fun local events happening this weekend. This segment is sponsored by Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo.

Fireworks on the Lake (rescheduled)

  • Saturday, July 10th
  • Lake Compounce
  • Fireworks begin at sundown

Blueberry Celebration

  • Saturday, July 10th
  • Lyman Orchards
  • 10:00am – 3:00pm
  • Live music, blueberry treats & more

Greater Hartford Food Truck Fest

  • July 10th: 12:00pm to 7:00pm
  • July 11th: 12:00pm to 6:00pm
  • The Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk near The Paper Store
  • FREE admission

