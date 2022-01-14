(WFSB) – Looking for some winter fun for the whole family? From frozen festivities to a day reaching new heights, here’s some ideas to fill the holiday weekend.
- Princesses, Pirates & Pooches
- January 14th – 16th
- Olde Mistick Village
- Ice sculptures on display:
- Friday: 5pm-8pm
- Saturday: 10am-8pm
- Sunday: 11am-6pm
- Scavenger Hunt and costume contest:
- Saturday 10:00-5:00
- Sunday 11:00-4:00
- Saturday, January 15th
- New England Air Museum
- 10:00am – 2:00pm
- Included with general admission
- $18 -Ages 15+
- $15 Ages 65+
- $10 Ages 4-14
- Under 3 is free
- Weekends in January
- Mohegan Sun Casino
- Lots of activities and tasty treats
- Movie marathon: Frozen & Ice Ages films and Snow Buddies
