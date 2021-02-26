Here are some family fun activities to enjoy this weekend. This segment is sponsored by Dinette Depot.

(WFSB) – In today’s edition of Family Friday, we are sharing some weekend events happening across the state.

Virtual Sweet Treats

Make these adorable bunny dirt cups

Saturday, February 27th

With Gunn Memorial Library & Museum

1:00pm

Pick up dessert kits in advance

Flights of Fun Programs

Saturdays and Sundays

At The New England Air Museum

Times vary

These family-friendly activities are included in the price of general admission

Adult Hip-Hop Class

Saturday, February 27th

At StudioZ in Naugatuck, CT or via Zoom

12:30pm

Pre-Register with: dancewitherikasj@gmail.com or call (203) 233-5823

$5 suggested donation goes toward Kenway’s Cause: kenwayscause.org

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.