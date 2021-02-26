(WFSB) – In today’s edition of Family Friday, we are sharing some weekend events happening across the state.
Make these adorable bunny dirt cups
Saturday, February 27th
With Gunn Memorial Library & Museum
1:00pm
Pick up dessert kits in advance
Saturdays and Sundays
At The New England Air Museum
Times vary
These family-friendly activities are included in the price of general admission
Saturday, February 27th
At StudioZ in Naugatuck, CT or via Zoom
12:30pm
Pre-Register with: dancewitherikasj@gmail.com or call (203) 233-5823
$5 suggested donation goes toward Kenway’s Cause: kenwayscause.org
