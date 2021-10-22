(WFSB) – With the countdown on to Halloween, you can get into the spooky spirit with some awesome haunted happenings taking place the next few days.
- October 23rd – 24th & 30th – 31st
- Brown’s Harvest, Windsor
- Bring your own flashlights & dress warm!
- Purchase tickets in advance
- Saturday, October 23rd
- Roaring Alpacas, Suffield
- 10:00am – 3:00pm
- Dress in costume to trick-or-treat
- More information on Facebook
- October 23rd to 24th
- Connecticut Science Center
- 11:00am – 3:00pm
- FREE with General Admission
- Extra ticket needed for screening of Disney Pixar’s “Coco” in 3D
