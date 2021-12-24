(WFSB) – This holiday weekend is all about spending time with loved ones, and there’s no greater gift than that of togetherness. Here’s some local events happening this weekend to get you out of the house and in the Christmas spirit:
- Now through January 2nd
- Goodwin Park, Hartford
- Tickets: $16 per car when purchased online
- Open Thursday – Sunday: 5:00pm – 10:00pm
- Proceeds benefit the Channel 3 Kids Camp
- Sunday, December 26th
- Lake Compounce
- 3:00pm – 9:00pm
- Enjoy ‘puppichinios’ and photos with Santa
- Dog Star Rescue’s adoptable dogs on hand
It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play
- Now through December 26th
- Hartford Stage
- Proof of vaccine or negative test required
- Masks are required inside the theatre at all times
