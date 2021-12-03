(WFSB) – There are a number of events happening throughout the state to kick off the most wonderful time of year. From gingerbread house festivals to winter welcomes, this Family Friday has some suggestions to include in your weekend.
11th Annual Gingerbread House Festival: “Happy Golden Days”
- Now through Saturday, December 19th
- Wood Memorial Library and Museum, South Windsor
- Closed Monday – Wednesday
- Free and open to the public
- Select Days in December
- Railroad Museum of New England, Thomaston
- Duration: 1hr. 20 minutes
- Coach: $20 adults & children
- 1st Class: $49.50 adults & children
- Saturday, December 4th
- Mansfield Downtown
- 4:00pm – 6:30pm
Old Saybrook Starlight Festival
Westbrook Christmas Tree Lighting
For a guide to holiday events happening in our state, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.