(WFSB) – There are a number of events happening throughout the state to kick off the most wonderful time of year. From gingerbread house festivals to winter welcomes, this Family Friday has some suggestions to include in your weekend.

11th Annual Gingerbread House Festival: “Happy Golden Days”

  • Now through Saturday, December 19th
  • Wood Memorial Library and Museum, South Windsor
  • Closed Monday – Wednesday
  • Free and open to the public

Santa Express

  • Select Days in December
  • Railroad Museum of New England, Thomaston
  • Duration: 1hr. 20 minutes
  • Coach: $20 adults & children
  • 1st Class: $49.50 adults & children

9th Annual Winter Welcome

  • Saturday, December 4th
  • Mansfield Downtown
  • 4:00pm – 6:30pm

Ellington Winterfest

Old Saybrook Starlight Festival

Westbrook Christmas Tree Lighting

For a guide to holiday events happening in our state, click here.

