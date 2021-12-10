(WFSB) – Whether it’s a day on the ice or a night full of lights, there are many holiday events happening throughout the state this weekend that’s great for the whole family.
- December 10th – 12th
- Lake Compounce
- Friday: 5:00pm – 9:00pm
- Sat/Sun: 3:00pm – 9:00pm
- Shop local vendors
- Now through January 9th
- Bushnell Park
- Free skating, rentals and lessons
- Giant games
- Visits with Santa
- Music Mondays & more!
- Postponed date: Sunday, December 12th
- Main street, Niantic
- 5:00pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.