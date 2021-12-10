Whether it’s a day on the ice or a night full of lights, there are many holiday events happening throughout the state this weekend that’s great for the whole family.

(WFSB) – Whether it’s a day on the ice or a night full of lights, there are many holiday events happening throughout the state this weekend that’s great for the whole family.

Holiday Market

  • December 10th – 12th
  • Lake Compounce
  • Friday: 5:00pm – 9:00pm
  • Sat/Sun: 3:00pm – 9:00pm
  • Shop local vendors

Winterfest Hartford

  • Now through January 9th
  • Bushnell Park
  • Free skating, rentals and lessons
  • Giant games
  • Visits with Santa
  • Music Mondays & more!

Niantic Light Parade

  • Postponed date: Sunday, December 12th
  • Main street, Niantic
  • 5:00pm

Copyright 2021 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.