(WFSB) – The most wonderful time of year is almost here, but you can start celebrating early with some upcoming holiday events happening this weekend!
- Friday, November 19th – Saturday, November 20th
- Mansfield Drive-in
- Elf: 7:30pm
- The Polar Express: 7:45pm
- A Christmas Story: 7:45pm
- Snack bar and hot chocolate bar available
- Admission: $12 adults, $9 for children 4-11 and seniors 65+
Holiday Light Shows
Beginning this weekend
- Holiday Lights Spectacular at Old Mistick Village
- Open Mon – Thurs, 10am – 8pm
- Fri & Sat, 10am – 9pm
- Sun, 11am – 6pm
- Magic of Lights
- November 19th – January 2nd, 2022
- Pratt & Whitney Stadium, East Hartford
- Sunday – Thursday 5pm – 10pm.
- Friday and Saturday 5pm – 11pm.
- Closed Nov. 27
- Fantasy of Lights
- Lighthouse Point Park, New Haven
- Sunday - Thursday: 5pm - 9pm
- Friday & Saturday: 5pm - 10pm
- Admission: $10/car
- Holiday Lights Spectacular
- Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater, Bridgeport
- November 18th – January 2nd, 2022
Frosty’s Christmas Craft Festival
- Sunday, November 21st
- Aqua Turf Club, Plantsville
- 9:00am – 4:00pm
- Admission: $5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.