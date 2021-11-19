The most wonderful time of year is almost here, but you can start celebrating early with some upcoming holiday events happening this weekend.

(WFSB) – The most wonderful time of year is almost here, but you can start celebrating early with some upcoming holiday events happening this weekend!

Holiday Movie Bonanza

  • Friday, November 19th – Saturday, November 20th
  • Mansfield Drive-in
  • Elf: 7:30pm
  • The Polar Express: 7:45pm
  • A Christmas Story: 7:45pm
  • Snack bar and hot chocolate bar available
  • Admission: $12 adults, $9 for children 4-11 and seniors 65+

Holiday Light Shows

Beginning this weekend

Frosty’s Christmas Craft Festival

  • Sunday, November 21st
  • Aqua Turf Club, Plantsville
  • 9:00am – 4:00pm
  • Admission: $5

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.