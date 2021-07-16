(WFSB) -- A lot of activities and events are happening this weekend across the state.
First, two of them are happening in the capital city.
The tradition continues at Bushnell Park for the 30th annual Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz.
It's a three-night event featuring jazz by great artists from around the world.
The fun begins Friday at 6:30 p.m. and then continues Saturday and Sunday.
Also in Hartford, bring your appetites for three days of fantastic food!
The Riverfront Food Truck Festival is back for another year parked right at Mortenson Riverfront Plaza.
Come for the mouth-watering food, and stay for the live entertainment.
It's been going on since 11 a.m. and continues through Saturday night.
The summer-time celebrations continue in Newington.
The annual "Life. Be in it. Extravaganza" is Saturday, but all this week the town has held a number of events for the whole family like live bands, ice cream socials even tie dye parties.
Mill Pond Park has been transformed into a carnival, with games, exciting rides, food and more.
For those 21 years and older, there’s a beer garden as well.
Then the event wraps up with Newington’s largest fireworks display ever, kicking off at 9:30 p.m.
Finally, all you car connoisseurs - this one's for you!
Share your passion for classics at 'The Big Show' at the drive-in in Plantsville.
There's something for the entire family including the car show, food trucks, plus, craft and auto vendors.
The first 300 cars get a goodie bag, but there's also a chance to win some really great prizes.
It all starts at 9 a.m.
