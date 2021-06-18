(WFSB) -- From historic celebrations to celebrating 'dear ole dad,' there’s plenty to do this weekend across Connecticut.
First up, this weekend marks Juneteenth, and many towns are honoring the history of the national holiday.
The New Britain Museum of American Art will host its 20th Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be drumming, dance, poetry performances throughout the day, local food vendors and other activities for the family. It's completely free.
West Hartford is holding a community-wide celebration.
Then a mural of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is set to be unveiled to the public.
Next, celebrate Father’s Day with fun, food and bowling!
High Rollers at Foxwoods is hosting 'Sunday Dad Day.' With the purchase of a family package, you get two games of bowling plus a shoe rental, a complimentary cocktail for dad, plus food and desserts to share.
Finally, a weekend to stop and smell the roses.
America's oldest public rose garden celebrates its 117th anniversary this weekend with the return of Rose Weekend.
The event at Elizabeth Park showcases the stunning gardens featuring thousands of the flowers in bloom and is completely free.
Then, the Rose Garden Festival in New Britain returns for its 7th year.
Dine and dance among hundreds of multi-colored, full bloom roses this Saturday at the historic Walnut Hill Park.
There will be live bands and local restaurants.
The festival runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and you must be 21 or older.
