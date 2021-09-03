It’s a long holiday weekend and there are great events and activities happening all across the state. This segment is sponsored by Dinette Depot.

WFSB) – It’s a long holiday weekend and there are great events and activities happening all across the state!

CT Summer at the Museum

  • Now through September 6th
  • 90 participating locations
  • FREE admission for ages 18 and under

Farm Day

  • Saturday, September 4th
  • Fish Family Farm, Bolton
  • 9:00am to 5:00pm
  • All the ice cream you can eat
  • Proceeds benefit educational outreach services at the museum.

Local fairs:

A list of country fairs being held this year

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.