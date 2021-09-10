(WFSB) – Connecticut is kicking off the final weeks of summer with some great events to fill your weekend with family and friends.
- September 10-12 & September 17-19
- Quassy Amusement Park
- $25 per carload
- September 10th – 11th
- Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center
- Friday: 2pm – 10pm
- Saturday: 10am – 10pm
- Sunday, September 12th
- Half Moon Farm, Cheshire
- 11:00am – 2:00pm
- Bring the cameras and costumes!
- Saturday, September 11th
- Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo
- Storybook characters from 10:00am – 2:00pm
- Brian Bradley, Master Falconer, performs at 11 a.m. in the Zoo's Adventure Amphitheatre
- COVID-19 vaccinations available at Hanson Building from 11am 2pm for people 12 & older.
- Purchase tickets in advance
