(WFSB) – From fishing to fireworks, there’s tons of events happening throughout the state over the holiday weekend. Here’s more details on the one’s mentioned in Family Friday.
- Sunday, July 4th
- Dennis Pond, Stafford Springs
- 8:00am – 11:00am
- Complimentary food
- FREE to kids under 16
Talcott Mountain Music Festival
- July 6th - Celebrate America Independence Day celebration with HSO
- 7:30pm at Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center
- July 9th – Queens of Soul
- July 16th Classical Mystery Tour: A Tribute to the Beatles
- July 23rd – Disco Inferno! Featuring Classical Night Fever
- July 30th – Super Diamond performing the music of Neil Diamond
Check out our list of local fireworks displays!
