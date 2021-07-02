From fishing to fireworks, there’s tons of events happening throughout the state over the holiday weekend. This segment is sponsored by Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo.

(WFSB) – From fishing to fireworks, there’s tons of events happening throughout the state over the holiday weekend. Here’s more details on the one’s mentioned in Family Friday.

Annual Kids’ Fishing Derby

  • Sunday, July 4th
  • Dennis Pond, Stafford Springs
  • 8:00am – 11:00am
  • Complimentary food
  • FREE to kids under 16

Talcott Mountain Music Festival

  • July 6th - Celebrate America Independence Day celebration with HSO
    • 7:30pm at Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center
  • July 9th – Queens of Soul
  • July 16th Classical Mystery Tour: A Tribute to the Beatles
  • July 23rd – Disco Inferno! Featuring Classical Night Fever
  • July 30th – Super Diamond performing the music of Neil Diamond

