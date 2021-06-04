(WFSB) – From festivals to fairs, food and fitness, there’s some great events to look forward to this weekend.
- June 5th and 6th
- Over 150 locations to choose from
- Find the directory here
4th Annual “Take the Kids Crabbin” Contest
- Registration begins Saturday, June 5th
- McCook’s Park Pavilion, Niantic
- 8:00am to 1:00pm
- Cost: $25
- Contest runs through the fall
Bites & Pints Food and Drink Festival
- Weekends in June
- Lake Compounce
- Menu created by local chefs
- Saturdays: 12:00pm – 7:00pm
- Sundays: 12:00pm – 6:00pm
