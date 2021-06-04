From festivals to fairs, food and fitness, there’s some great events to look forward to this weekend. This segment is sponsored by ​Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo.

(WFSB) – From festivals to fairs, food and fitness, there’s some great events to look forward to this weekend.

Connecticut Trails Day

  • June 5th and 6th
  • Over 150 locations to choose from
  • Find the directory here

4th Annual “Take the Kids Crabbin” Contest

  • Registration begins Saturday, June 5th
  • McCook’s Park Pavilion, Niantic
  • 8:00am to 1:00pm
  • Cost: $25
  • Contest runs through the fall

Bites & Pints Food and Drink Festival

  • Weekends in June
  • Lake Compounce
  • Menu created by local chefs
  • Saturdays: 12:00pm – 7:00pm
  • Sundays: 12:00pm – 6:00pm

