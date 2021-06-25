(WFSB) – From food to fairs to floats, there’s a number of events happening in our state for the last weekend of June. Here’s the few we featured in this week’s Family Friday:
- Saturday, June 26th
- Mystic River
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm
- Launch Sites
- Isham Street Launch: (just south of Mystic Seaport Shipyard) parking available at the Voting Hall on Broadway Ave
- Water Street Launch: near DPI, street parking and Mystic Museum of Art
- Mystic YMCA: parking at YMCA
- River Road Boat Launch
North Haven Fair Food Festival
- June 26th & 27th
- Saturday: 10:00am – 7:00pm
- Sunday: 10:00am – 6:00pm
- FREE Admission
- Saturday, June 26th
- Rain Date: June 27th
- Roaring Acres Alpacas
- 10:00am – 4:00pm
