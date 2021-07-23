Family Friday: Music festivals, carnivals and Christmas in July

(WFSB) – From music on the water to Christmas in July, there’s a lot of great events happening this weekend.
- Saturday, July 24th and Sunday, July 25th
- Lake Compounce
- Over 30 Santas in the park
- 2:00pm – 5:00pm
- FREE parking with non-perishable item valued at $10
5th Annual Charles Island Music Festival
- Saturday, July 24th
- Waters of Long Island Sound near Charles Island
- 11:00am – 6:00pm
- Proceeds benefit the Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital
Vernon’s 13th Annual ‘Summer Days’ Carnival
- Now through Saturday
- Connecticut Golfland, Vernon/Rockville
- Wristbands: $25
- Free parking & admission
- Proceeds benefit “Send a Kid to Camp” and “Kid Safe CT”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.