(WFSB) -- There are a lot of ideas to help you and your family make the most of your weekend.
National Park Week kicks off on Saturday.
Let's face it, the outdoors has certainly proven to be a welcome refuge during this past year.
So, this week is dedicated to getting outside and truly enjoying the vast network of national parks and historical landmarks that make up our American heritage.
The Interior Department announced that admission will be free at every national park in the U.S. on Saturday.
They also have a great website where you can explore other parks around the country virtually, along with interactive games and activities.
Check it out by clicking here.
Next up, you and your family can transport back to revolutionary times in Ansonia this weekend.
On Saturday, members of the 6th Connecticut Regiment, a Revolutionary War reenactment group, have a fun day planned at the General David Humphrey’s house.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a live and interactive history lesson you can take part in, full of camp crafts, history, drilling, and recruitment.
The best part is the event is free and no registration is required.
For details, click here.
Lastly, there's nothing better than bonding as a family while doing something good for your community.
The Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo is offering you a great opportunity to do just that this weekend.
Saturday and Sunday, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., they are holding a "Beardsley Park Clean Up," which will be socially distanced.
The zoo will supply gloves, trash bags, paper pickers, and all they need is for you to bring your energy, your face mask, and the desire to help clean-up the earth.
Not to mention, this is a great way to celebrate upcoming "Earth Day," which is on Thursday, April 22.
As a thank you for being part of the clean-up crew, everyone who participates will be able to enter the zoo that day for a discounted price of just $9.
To learn more, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.