(WFSB) – The weekend is here, and we’re sharing some family-friendly fall ideas for you to enjoy!
2021 Eversource Hartford Marathon & Half Marathon
- Saturday, October 9th
- Race Start Times
- 7:55 AM – Marathon/Half Marathon Wheelchair athletes
- 8:00 AM – Corral A – Marathon/Half Marathon
- 8:05 AM – Corral B – Marathon/Half Marathon
- 8:10 AM – Corral C – Marathon/Half Marathon
- 8:20 AM – 5K Start – One corral with “Self Seed” pace per mile signs to assist with participant spacing.
- Now through Halloween
- 10:00am – 5:00pm
- 93 E High Street, East Hampton, CT
- Ride: $25 per car
- Village: $6 for ages 3+
- Reserve your spot online
- Fridays through Sundays now through Halloween
- Gates open: 6:00pm
- Admission: $29.99 per person, Parking: $10
