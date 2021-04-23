Here’s some upcoming events to help plan your weekend:
Quassy Amusement Park Opening weekend
- Saturday, April 24 & 25
- 11am – 5:00pm
- Neighbors in Need initiative: April 24 & 25, May 1 & 2
- $10 All-Day Ride Wristbands available with donation of food item, dog food, or personal care item.
- Saturday, April 24th
- 1:00pm
- With the Gunn Memorial Library & Museum
- Pick up kits for free in advance!
Opening Weekend at West Springfield Drive-in
- Saturday, April 24th
- Big E Fairgrounds
- Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) 7:45pm
- Mortal Kombat (2021) 10:00pm
- $30 for double features (online). $33 on-site.
- Gates open at 5:30pm.
