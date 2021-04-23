Here’s some upcoming events to help plan your weekend. This segment is sponsored by Dinette Depot.

Here’s some upcoming events to help plan your weekend:

Quassy Amusement Park Opening weekend

  • Saturday, April 24 & 25
  • 11am – 5:00pm
  • Neighbors in Need initiative: April 24 & 25, May 1 & 2
  • $10 All-Day Ride Wristbands available with donation of food item, dog food, or personal care item.

Virtual Fairy House

  • Saturday, April 24th
  • 1:00pm
  • With the Gunn Memorial Library & Museum
  • Pick up kits for free in advance!

Opening Weekend at West Springfield Drive-in

  • Saturday, April 24th
  • Big E Fairgrounds
  • Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) 7:45pm
  • Mortal Kombat (2021) 10:00pm
  • $30 for double features (online). $33 on-site.
  • Gates open at 5:30pm.

