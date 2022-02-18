We’re heading into a long holiday weekend for many which means an extra day of family fun.

(WFSB) – We’re heading into a long holiday weekend for many which means an extra day of family fun. Here’s some events happening locally!

John Collins, The Paper Airplane Guy

  • Sunday, February 20th
  • New England Air Museum
  • 11:00am & 1:00pm
  • Event included with price of admission

Kids Pizza & Paint

  • Monday, February 21st
  • The Classroom, New Milford
  • 11:00am – 1:00pm
  • Registration: $25
  • Guests asked to wear a mask

‘Encanto’ Showings

  • February 19-21 & March 12-13
  • 2:00pm – 4:00pm
  • 3D Movie, Limited engagement
  • Tickets on sale now

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.