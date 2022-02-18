(WFSB) – We’re heading into a long holiday weekend for many which means an extra day of family fun. Here’s some events happening locally!
John Collins, The Paper Airplane Guy
- Sunday, February 20th
- New England Air Museum
- 11:00am & 1:00pm
- Event included with price of admission
- Monday, February 21st
- The Classroom, New Milford
- 11:00am – 1:00pm
- Registration: $25
- Guests asked to wear a mask
- February 19-21 & March 12-13
- 2:00pm – 4:00pm
- 3D Movie, Limited engagement
- Tickets on sale now
