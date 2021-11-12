(WFSB) – From relaxing with reindeer to a wonderland of trees, here are some family-friendly events to add to your weekend plans.
- Now through December 22nd
- Bradley Mountain Farm
- $15 for 30 minutes
- Make a reservation online
- Children 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult
- Recommended age is 3 and up
- November 14th – December 5th
- Canton Historical Museum
- FREE admission
- Beginning most days at 10:00am
Science Solvers Pumpkin Exploration
- Saturday, November 13th – Sunday, November 14th
- Bruce Museum, Greenwich
- 1:00pm – 3:00pm
- Free for members and included with admission
