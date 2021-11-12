From relaxing with reindeer to a wonderland of trees, here are some family-friendly events to add to your weekend plans.

(WFSB) – From relaxing with reindeer to a wonderland of trees, here are some family-friendly events to add to your weekend plans.

Reindeer Goat Snuggles

  • Now through December 22nd
  • Bradley Mountain Farm
  • $15 for 30 minutes
  • Make a reservation online
  • Children 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult
  • Recommended age is 3 and up

Gallery of Trees

  • November 14th – December 5th
  • Canton Historical Museum
  • FREE admission
  • Beginning most days at 10:00am

Science Solvers Pumpkin Exploration

  • Saturday, November 13th – Sunday, November 14th
  • Bruce Museum, Greenwich
  • 1:00pm – 3:00pm
  • Free for members and included with admission

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.