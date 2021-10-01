(WFSB) – From farms and fairs to enchanted experiences, this first weekend of October has something for everyone!
26th Scarecrows Along Main Street
- October 2nd through 31st
- Main Street, Old Wethersfield
- Presented by Old Wethersfield Shopkeepers Association
- Saturday, October 2nd
- Our Kids Farm, LLC in Canterbury, CT
- Starting at 10:00am
- Wagon, Pony, & Tractor-Train Rides
- Ice cream available
- Saturdays and Sundays in October
- Lake Compounce
- Enchanted Experiences include:
- October 2-3: Opening Weekend
- October 9: Family Matching Costumes
- October 10: ‘Dogtoberfest’ – Adoptable dogs from Dog Star Rescue or bring your furry friend
- October 16-17: Indulge in all things pumpkin
- October 23-24: Apple weekend
- October 30-31: Celebrating Halloween
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.