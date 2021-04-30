(WFSB) -- It’s already May this weekend, and as the weather gets nicer, more events are popping up across the state.
This weekend, a ‘spellbinding’ new destination opens up.
The Cloak and Wand is having a grand opening on Saturday.
It’s a one-of-a-kind shop in Olde Mistick Village.
It's a place where witches, wizards and even muggles of all ages can indulge in all things magic, including potions. So, park your brooms, and head on in for all the fun.
Next, wheels up for a spring spectacular in Wethersfield.
The first annual Bicycles on Main kicks off this weekend and extends throughout the month of May.
Take a walk in the heart of old Wethersfield to see all the decorated bicycles created by members of the community.
It's all a part of National Bike Month.
They'll be displayed out front of colonial homes, museums, local shops and restaurants, so be sure to stop in and support small while you're there.
Lastly, all aboard boat lovers.
The 5th Connecticut Spring Boat Show is already making waves in Essex.
April 30 through May 2 you can see power and sail boats of all sizes on the scenic Connecticut River.
In additions to the boats, the show will feature gear, accessories and service companies right on the lawn.
The event runs through 6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets are $20 for all three days with 50 percent of proceeds going towards Sails Up 4 Cancer, a non-profit in Connecticut.
