(WFSB) – It’s Hallo-weekend, and Channel 3 is featuring some great family-friendly events for your ghosts, goblins… and taco lovers!
Evidence of Evil NO FRIGHT Matinee
- October 29th & 30th
- Lyman Orchards
- 2:00pm – 4:00pm
- Purchase tickets online only
- Now through October 30th
- Mystic Seaport Museum
- Between 5:30pm – 8:30pm
- Tickets:
- Members: $12-$17
- Non-Members: $15-$20
Connecticut Taco Festival: Day of the Dead
- Saturday, October 30th
- Bushnell Park, Hartford
- 12:00pm – 6:00pm
- Tickets: $20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.