Here's a look at some family fun activities to do this weekend. This segment is sponsored by Dinette Depot.

(WFSB) – There a lots of events, including St. Patrick’s Day celebrations happening across the state. Here’s what was featured in this week’s Family Friday:

St. Patrick’s Day at the Farm

Sunday, March 14th

Creamery Brook Bison

2:00pm

$15 per person

Breakfast with the Penguins

Every Saturday morning in March

Book a guest room at Hilton Hotel Mystic Friday night

Breakfast Saturday morning: 7am-11am

9:30am-10:30am Saturday morning penguin visit at Mystic Aquarium

Easter Egg Drive-Thru

March 14, 20, 21, 27, 28

Ray of Light Farm

11:00am – 2:00pm

Candy donations welcome

