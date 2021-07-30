(WFSB) – July is coming to a close and there are a number of fun things to do this weekend!
18th Annual Sunflowers for Wishes
- Now through Sunday, August 1st
- Buttonwood Farm, Griswold
- 100% of proceeds go towards Make-A-Wish Connecticut
- July 30th – August 8th
- Pratt & Whitney Stadium, East Hartford
- Tickets start at $49
1st Annual New England Taco Festival
- July 31st – August 1st
- Guilford Fair Grounds: 111 Lovers Lane, Guilford, CT
- 11:00am each day
- Tequila tastings, Mariachi Band, Lucha Libre show, Donkey rides and more!
- Tickets: $12-$15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.