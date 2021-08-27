Family Friday: Trails, fairs, fairies and more on this August weekend

(WFSB) - It's finally Friday and we're heading into the last weekend of August.
If you're not sure what to do or where to take the family, we have some ideas for late summer fun.
First up, a way to enjoy art and the beauty of nature at the same time.
The I-Park Foundation in East Haddam is celebrating its 20th year with a free open trails event.
Visitors are invited to explore the grounds including dozens of environmental art installations, this Saturday.
You're welcome to bring a picnic lunch, bird watch, sketch, paint or, just be.
The event is for all ages, and will even include a scavenger hunt for the kids.
Next up, enjoy any one of the state's summer fairs and festivals happening this weekend.
There's the Naugatuck Food Truck Festival on the green, the 143rd Annual Chester Fair, the Brooklyn and Terryville fairs.
Plus, there’s an open-air market and festival at the Wadsworth.
Finally, let those imaginations run wild at the Fairy Fest
It's free fun for the whole family this Saturday at Riverside Park in Thompson.
There are vendors, a fairy door scavenger hunt, entertainment and so much more. So, grab those magic wands and the pixie dust for a magical day. It runs from 10 to 4pm.
