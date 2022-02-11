(WFSB) – It’s the weekend before Valentine’s Day and there are plenty of local events to fall in love with while spending time with family and friends.
Fire and Ice: A Valentine’s Festival
- Saturday, February 12th
- Downtown Putnam
- 12:00pm – 9:00pm
- FREE community event
- Five dozen ice carvings, interactive ice photo opportunities, a 30-foot inflatable igloo & more
Kids Make Your Own Valentine’s Day Chocolates
- Saturday, February 12th
- Wilton Historical Society
- 11:00am – 12:00pm
- Registration required, masks required
- Members: $15, Non-members: $20
- Sunday, February 13th
- Stamford Twin Rinks
- 12:30pm – 2:00pm
- Buy One, Get One 1/2 Price Admission, Raffles, Giveaways & MORE!
