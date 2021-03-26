(WFSB) – Family Friday featured events happening around the state including an Easter ‘eggstravaganza,’ and two attractions opening for the season!
- Saturday, March 27th
- Wasson Field, Milford
- 9:00am to 3:00pm
- Photos with the bunny, goodie bags, an egg trail through downtown & more!
- Open NOW for the 2021 season!
- 1650 Hartford-New London Turnpike
- Oakdale, Connecticut
- T-Rex Tower Opens Saturday, March 27th
- 10:00am to 5:00pm
- Two new exhibits coming soon!
- Opening Day: Friday March 26th
- Firepit Friday: March 26th 4:00pm to 8:00pm
- Glow in the Park Season Kickoff: Saturday, March 27th 4:00pm to 8:00pm
