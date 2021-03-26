Family Friday featured events happening around the state including an Easter ‘eggstravaganza,’ and two attractions opening for the season! This segment is sponsored by Dinette Depot.

(WFSB) – Family Friday featured events happening around the state including an Easter ‘eggstravaganza,’ and two attractions opening for the season!

EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA

  • Saturday, March 27th
  • Wasson Field, Milford
  • 9:00am to 3:00pm
  • Photos with the bunny, goodie bags, an egg trail through downtown & more!

THE DINOSAUR PLACE

  • Open NOW for the 2021 season!
  • 1650 Hartford-New London Turnpike
  • Oakdale, Connecticut
  • T-Rex Tower Opens Saturday, March 27th
  • 10:00am to 5:00pm
  • Two new exhibits coming soon!

THE ADVENTURE PARK at Storrs

  • Opening Day: Friday March 26th
  • Firepit Friday: March 26th 4:00pm to 8:00pm
  • Glow in the Park Season Kickoff: Saturday, March 27th 4:00pm to 8:00pm

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.